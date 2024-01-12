Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

NYSE APTV opened at $83.60 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

