Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. Analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

