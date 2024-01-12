Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. Analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
