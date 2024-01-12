Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 122,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

