Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $657,826,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

