Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 330,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,370,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 97,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

