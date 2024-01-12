Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

OMC stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

