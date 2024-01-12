Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0972 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $97.10 million and $5.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0972 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00083503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00028059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00022954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

