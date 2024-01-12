ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 90000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 196.31% and a negative net margin of 160.68%. The company had revenue of C$1.36 million for the quarter.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

