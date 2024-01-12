Ark Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $149.39 million and $21.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002375 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,178,718 coins and its circulating supply is 178,179,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

