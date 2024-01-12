Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of AROW opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $444.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 4,800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,350.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Financial news, Director Colin L. Read bought 1,876 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at $68,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 4,800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,350.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,961 shares of company stock worth $390,952. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

