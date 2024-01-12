Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $233.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $279.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day moving average is $229.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

