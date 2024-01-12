ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $795.50.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $718.53 on Monday. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.94. The company has a market capitalization of $283.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.