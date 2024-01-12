Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,692 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $103,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $372.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.24. The stock has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

