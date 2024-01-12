Assetmark Inc. Buys 84,968 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,968 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 64,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

