Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $216,993,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $264.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

