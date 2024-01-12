Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

