Assetmark Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,587,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 113,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.