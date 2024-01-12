Assetmark Inc. Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 40.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 175,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,356,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.