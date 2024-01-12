Assetmark Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 232,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.08. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $157.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

