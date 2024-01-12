Assetmark Inc. Makes New $16.97 Million Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,968,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 292,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

