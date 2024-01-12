Assetmark Inc. Purchases 13,175 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $347.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.07. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.