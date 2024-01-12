Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,080,102 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,080,102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

