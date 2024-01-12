Assetmark Inc. Sells 25,507 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,507 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 511,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,021,000. Myecfo LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 192,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 70,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.