Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue $1.40 Quarterly Dividend

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

ADP opened at $235.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

