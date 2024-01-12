Avanos Medical, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 302.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

