Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Regatta Capital Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. 14,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,518. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

