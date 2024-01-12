Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $36.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

AXTA opened at $32.98 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,644,000 after buying an additional 949,673 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 148,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after buying an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

