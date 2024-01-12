Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.55.

AXNX opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -274.88 and a beta of 0.58. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $1,609,905. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

