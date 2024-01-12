Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.