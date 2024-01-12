Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.37 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

