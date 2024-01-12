Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,508,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,498 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barclays by 19.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,525,000 after buying an additional 1,206,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 33,931.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,196,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,984,000 after buying an additional 412,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 7,327,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,162,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCS
Barclays Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.