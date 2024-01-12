Barclays Upgrades Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $204.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $189.00.

CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.44.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $177.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.46. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

