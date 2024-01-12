Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 571.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $2,910,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

