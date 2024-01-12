Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAYRY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

