BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in December

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BB Liquidating Price Performance
Shares of BLIAQ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. BB Liquidating has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
BB Liquidating Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BB Liquidating
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will these crypto stocks get a boost from new Bitcoin ETFs?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.