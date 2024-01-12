Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

