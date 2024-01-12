Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.480–0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

BECN stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.64.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

