Bell Bank Buys 3,738 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 712.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TRP stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of -656.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,683.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

