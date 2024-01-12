Bell Bank Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bell Bank owned about 1.35% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

IAT opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

