Bell Bank Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bell Bank decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

