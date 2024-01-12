Bell Bank Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bell Bank lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

