Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bell Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after buying an additional 411,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,388,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

Globant Stock Up 1.6 %

GLOB stock opened at $228.01 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $250.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

