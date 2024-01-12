Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

PECO opened at $35.55 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

