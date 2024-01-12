Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,900 shares of company stock worth $8,843,494 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $204.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

