Bell Bank Has $8.37 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Bank decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $162.07 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.