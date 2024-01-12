Bell Bank Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

