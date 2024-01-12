Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RB Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RB Global by 45.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 161.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 33.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 227,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

