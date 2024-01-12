Bell Bank Sells 1,545 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bell Bank lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,200,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363,386 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rollins by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

