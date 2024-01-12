Bell Bank Sells 159 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $357.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.87 and a 200-day moving average of $310.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.00 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

