Bell Bank Sells 162 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $108.86 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

